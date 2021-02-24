Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.86-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.60.

RGEN opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 251.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

