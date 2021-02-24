Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.82

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 13570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

