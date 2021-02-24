renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $886.74 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. renBTC has a total market cap of $886.74 million and $18.34 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $49,340.11 or 1.00419360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00497541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00081792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00481984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00073858 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,972 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

