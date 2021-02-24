Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 357.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $116,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

