Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 1,695 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.9% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.46. 48,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,728. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.73. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

