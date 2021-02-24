Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Makes New $200,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. 40,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

