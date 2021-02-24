Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.45

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 2825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

