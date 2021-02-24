Record (LON:REC) Shares Gap Down to $65.10

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.10 ($0.85), but opened at GBX 62.20 ($0.81). Record shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 168,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of £129.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.33.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

