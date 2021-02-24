Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TELUS Co. (T.TO) (T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE: T) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$29.50.

2/12/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

2/8/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

2/5/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

1/26/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

1/25/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE T traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$33.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.90. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.54.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

