Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. 3,900,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,262. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

