RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay Acquires 650 Shares

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RICK stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

