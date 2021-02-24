Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,242,000 after acquiring an additional 105,416 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 103,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $87.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

