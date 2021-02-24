Raymond James Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $54.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.