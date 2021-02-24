Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$61.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.77 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

