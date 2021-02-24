Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 0.2% Today

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Raydium has a market cap of $111.47 million and approximately $43.27 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.89 or 0.00020272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.59 or 0.00497388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00067116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00080871 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00478299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

Raydium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

