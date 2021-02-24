RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Trading Down 7.2%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,354,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,057,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
