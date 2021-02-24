Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.25

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.25 and last traded at $117.38, with a volume of 1035222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after buying an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after acquiring an additional 442,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

