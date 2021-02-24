Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Radian Group stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.