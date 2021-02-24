R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. R. R. Donnelley & Sons updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
RRD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 30,216,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,449. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons
