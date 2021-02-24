R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. R. R. Donnelley & Sons updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RRD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 30,216,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,449. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

