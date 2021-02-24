Qubitica Price Up 350.3% This Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for $22.99 or 0.00046541 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 350.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00073521 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002814 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars.

