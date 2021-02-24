Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,586. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

