Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,222 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.