Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,054 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 108.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 17.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,684 shares of company stock worth $4,406,472. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $90.87. 13,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

