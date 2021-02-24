Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Align Technology stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.45. 9,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.