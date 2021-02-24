Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. TTEC accounts for about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

TTEC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,508. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

