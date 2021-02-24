Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

