Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,048 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 48.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.13.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

