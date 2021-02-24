Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

