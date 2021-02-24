Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.40 million. Qualys posted sales of $86.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $400.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,588. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,899 shares of company stock worth $6,851,984 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after buying an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Qualys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

