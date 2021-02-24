Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XM. Barclays assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

