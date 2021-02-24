Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XM. Barclays assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

