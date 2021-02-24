Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XM. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

