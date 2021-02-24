Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021 // Comments off

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XM. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Asset Allocation

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.