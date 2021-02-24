QLC Chain Price Up 16.4% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $2.99 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00462069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00071041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00081468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00494381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00075073 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.