Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYH. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

CYH opened at $8.58 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $28,547,637.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,523,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $9,476,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

