Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.28.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $94.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

