Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Deere & Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.80.

Shares of DE opened at $337.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $338.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

