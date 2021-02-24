Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $136.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

