Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Cut by Cormark

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

