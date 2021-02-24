Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

TD stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

