Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increased by Analyst

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repsol in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REPYY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

