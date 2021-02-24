Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.22.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

