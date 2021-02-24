Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issued By Barrington Research

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blucora in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the information services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Blucora’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $10,222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

