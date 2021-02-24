PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Jeremy Townsend Buys 10,000 Shares

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

