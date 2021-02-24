PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

