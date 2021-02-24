PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.60.
PWR Company Profile
