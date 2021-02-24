PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.60.

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

