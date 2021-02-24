Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Pure Storage worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

