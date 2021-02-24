Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €98.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.34 ($102.75).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €87.16 ($102.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.58. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

