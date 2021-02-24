PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. PubMatic updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $15.24 on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. 62,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,643. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

