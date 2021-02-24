PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.14. 92,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,404. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.51.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

