Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.34

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.34 and last traded at $89.86, with a volume of 173672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

