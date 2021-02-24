Prospect Hill Management LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $780,815,000 after buying an additional 171,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $198.94. The company has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

